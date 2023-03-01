LAKELAND, Fla. (WMBB) – The Chipley boys basketball team punched its ticket to the Class 1A State Championship with a thrilling 49-46 victory over Hawthorne in Lakeland Wednesday night.

Junior guard Kyler Bryant led the Tigers with 20 points in the win.

Chipley (21-6) will face No. 1 seed Williston in the state final on Friday, March 3, at 7:00 p.m. EST in Lakeland.

The Tigers are looking for their fourth state title in eleven years. It’s their first time playing for a state championship since Atlanta Hawks guard Trent Forrest was on the team in 2016.