Chipley native Trent Forrest signs with Utah Jazz

(WMBB) – Chipley native and Florida State basketball player Trent Forrest didn’t hear his name called in the NBA draft on Wednesday night, but it seems like he’s still getting his shot in the league.

Forrest signed a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz on Thursday.

.@utahjazz got a good one in Trent Forrest! 🍢 pic.twitter.com/8wKU1IPXQD — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) November 19, 2020

This means he will spend some time in the NBA G League and the Jazz can call him up to the roster from there.

He will get a pay increase if he is able to make that NBA roster.

NBA teams can only have two of this type of contract per season, so they usually give them to players that have a shot of making it in the league.

NBA training camps are expected to open the week of Nov. 29 ahead of the Dec. 22 start to the 2020-21 season.