Chipley introduces Marcus Buchanan as new head football coach

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) – Chipley High School introduced their brand head football coach Marcus Buchanan to the community on Monday.

“If you would have told me two months ago, I’d be at Chipley, I’d say you’re crazy, but the bottom line is God’s plan is always better than your plan,” Buchanan said.

Buchanan said Chipley was the place he wanted to be not only because it was close to home, but also because the school and it’s students care about athletics.

“Chipley is a special place it’s got special people, it’s been that way for a long time, the tradition of winning and that sort of thing it was definitely a job I’ve been looking at a long time and I was excited to get it,” Buchanan said.

Buchanan is not new to Panhandle football as he was an assistant coach at Milton for the past 10 years and before that he was an assistant at Pace for six years.

This is his first head coaching gig.

Even though Buchanan has never coached against Chipley in his career, he actually played against them in high school when he was at Jay.

“There’s no magic formula. There’s a lot of good coaches around here, these teams are well coached, people like Vernon, Baker, Bonifay, these guys got good coaches, they’ve got good kids, they’ve got good programs, so it’s not like you are gonna come here and start out-coaching them. That’s not gonna happen,” Buchanan said. “You want to come here and work hard and try and match their intensity and set a new level.”

Buchanan said he’s not going to bring a ton of assistant coaches with him because there is a good foundation already at the school.

He said he did want to bring a strength and conditioning program to the school.

“Get these kids bigger stronger faster, a lot of these kids have to play both ways and so making sure we are in good shape week one, making sure we put our best players out on the field,” Buchanan said.

The Tigers went 4-6 last season and so Buchanan is hoping to turn things around this year and it all starts with a new mentality.

“A football team takes on the mentality of the head coach and I ain’t the type of guy you walk into a bar and pick a fight with. We’re gonna come out and run the ball, throw the football, we’re gonna be aggressive on defense, make special teams special and do whatever it takes,” Buchanan said.