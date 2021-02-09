Chipley hires Marcus Buchanan as new head football coach

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — Chipley High School has found their new head football coach and he’s had a lot of experience coaching in the panhandle.

The Tigers have named Marcus Buchanan to the role.

This will be Buchanan’s first head coaching gig, but he’s not new to the sidelines. He was an assistant coach at Milton for 10 years and Pace for 6 years. Buchanan was offered the head coaching gig at Graceville 3 years ago.

Chipley’s principal, Alicia Clemmons said Buchanan will be on campus next week and will get started with the team as soon as possible.