Credit: The Goulding Agency

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB)– Coach Andy Compton was inducted into the Dixie Boys Baseball Hall of Fame this summer.

He and the high school have hosted two Dixie Pre-Majors World Series Tournaments.

Compton has worked as an assistant coach and head coach of Dixie National Baseball teams.

The presentation was made in July in Dothan, Alabama.