Chipley head football coach Blake Wilson removed from position

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) – Chipley High School is on the hunt for a new head football coach as Blake Wilson will no longer be coaching the team.

Washington County Superintendent of Schools Joe Taylor said Wilson will still be working at the school, but will not be the head football coach.

Wilson is still the athletic director until Dec. 31 when the contract is up.

Wilson has been the head coach of the Tigers for five years, but has been with the team since 2008.

Chipley finished the season with a 4-6 record. According to Maxpreps, Wilson had a 21-31 record with the Tigers.

Superintendent Taylor said they are proud of the commitment Wilson has made to the team and school over the years.

He also said they have not established a timeline of when they will get the hiring process going, but will have someone in the position before the spring sports seasons start.