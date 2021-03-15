Chipley football moves up to Class 3A after reclassification on Monday

(WMBB) – The FHSAA released the new high school football classifications for the 2021 season on Monday.

While many Panhandle high school teams remained in the same class as they were last year, one moved up a bit.

Chipley went from Class 1A to 3A for the upcoming season.

The one year reclassification took place because many schools throughout Florida have either lost or gained students due to the pandemic.

In Chipley’s case, the school now has more students leading to the higher classification.

Walton is the other area team that is currently in Class 3A.