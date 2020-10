CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Chipley football team fell to Jay 14-12 on Thursday night.

The Tigers were down 14-6 heading into the fourth quarter. Tigers Neal Adams scores late for the team putting them behind Jay by two points, but a failed two-point conversion is what ends it for Chipley.

The Tigers fall to 3-2 on the season and will take on Holmes County on Oct. 16.