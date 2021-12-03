Chipley falls to Hawthorne in 1A State Semifinals

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Chipley football team’s historic run has come to an end as the Tigers fell to Hawthorne 24-6 in the 1A State Semifinals on Friday night.

The Hornets scored first in the matchup from a 55-yard pick six from Anthony Morgan. Chipley evened the score when Harrison Adkinson scored from one-yard out.

The Tigers went into the half down 12-6 to the Hornets. The second half was all Hawthorne as they scored two more times to go up 24-6 on Chipley.

However, there were some bright spots for the Tigers in the matchup as they shut down all of Hawthorne’s two-point conversion attempts.

Chipley head coach Marcus Buchanan said after the matchup he couldn’t be more proud of his team.

“We knew we had our hands full down here taking on the University of Hawthorne, but you gotta give them credit, they have some really good players, they’re well-coached and they are a handful. They’ve got the biggest front I’ve ever seen in 1A football. It is what it is. These kids fought hard, these kids battled, we’ve battled all year for us to get here and to be playing football December 3rd at Chipley High School is a big deal and we couldn’t be more proud of these guys,” Buchanan said.

Chipley finishes the season with a 9-4 record.