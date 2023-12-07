CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Chipley boys basketball team is entering this season with a loaded roster, prepared for another deep run.

The Tigers have been ready for their shot at redemption, since the heartbreaking loss to Williston in the state final last year.

“We want to come back and get a state championship,” Chipley senior forward Ace McKinnie said. “I know we fell short last year, but hopefully we can take it this year.”

Chipley doesn’t have to wait until Lakeland for a shot at revenge over Williston because the Tigers play the Red Devils in their second game of the season.

“We’re going to show them that we’re still here,” Chipley senior guard Izayah Eldridge said. “We haven’t gone anywhere.”

The Tigers will open the season with a tough stretch of opponents. They want to test themselves with strong competition throughout the state.

“To be the number one team, you have to beat the number one team,” Chipley senior guard Kyler Bryant said.

This Chipley team may have some targets on their backs entering this season, but for the Tigers, it’s expected.

“If you put on that Chipley jersey, you’ll always have pressure,” Chipley head basketball coach Dwight Kennedy said. “You’re going to be recognized. Once you put that Chipley jersey on, you shouldn’t feel any pressure, it’s always there for you.”

The walls are starting to fill up at ‘the den’ with last year’s banner addition, but the Tigers know there is always room for a gold banner.

“What makes me feel good about is that they want to be a part of this,” Kennedy said. “They want their names on one of those banners.”

The Tigers are confident in their depth this season with a senior class of seven strong. One of those seniors includes 6’9″ Ace McKinnie who returned to Chipley after playing his junior season at Bay High.

The Tigers open the season in Bradenton, tip-off against IMG Academy White is set for 6:30.