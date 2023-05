FORT MYERS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Chipley baseball team cruises past Lafayette 10-1 to win the Tiger’s first Class 1A State Championship on Thursday evening.

The Tigers scored nine runs in the top of the third inning to take a commanding lead early and senior pitcher, Bryson Howard, went the distance to pick up the win on the mound.

The Tigers wrap up their season as state champions with a 22-7 overall record.