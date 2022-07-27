CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Chipley Darlings youth softball team is headed to the Dixie League World Series.

The team represented Washington County in the State Championships and swept the series bringing the state title home to Chipley.

During state competition, the Darlings faced rival, Bonifay. Darlings’ player, Zoe Nelson said it was a great game for her team.

“Well because they were kind of scared a little bit so because they already got beat one time, so it was easy for us,” Nelson said. “Cause everybody was hitting it to the outfield. That’s how we won.”

Head Coach, Kimberly Tuel said she is proud of the performance her team gave during the big games.

“We got there and our bats were big,” Tuel said. “We scored a lot and it made the games easy. We run-ruled a few teams and we did a lot better than we thought. We got to beat our rival, plan at Bonifay in the earlier round and then play in the championship game and it was just amazing and the girls let me push them. They responded and they looked, we did better than I expected.”

Their resume is impressive, but what makes this team so special is that the oldest players haven’t even made it to the third grade.

“Just being at the big moment, Tuel said. “You know they’re young, so it’s their first big moment and how to handle themselves and enjoy every little moment of it. I mean yes we want to win, but it’s all the little moments that lead up to on and off the field is really the biggest memories they’ll make as they continue to play for a long time together.”

With the state title banner already in their possession, the Darlings have their eyes on the ultimate prize.

The team heads to Cochran, Georgia on Friday to compete in the world series. Their first game is Saturday at 9:30 a.m. against team Alabama.