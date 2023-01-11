CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — In the latest FHSAA rankings, the Chipley girls basketball team is ranked No. 1 in Class 1A and the undefeated boys team is ranked No. 2.

“I really don’t know when the last time Chipley was ranked this high or even in the rankings in basketball, but it’s very exciting though just for the community to come and watch us play at every game and for us to show out,” Chipley senior guard Daquayvious Sorey said.

Chipley alum and head boys basketball coach Dwight Kennedy said there is no place he would rather be.

“I would say this is my dream job,” Kennedy said. “Some would say I say I’m crazy, but this is my dream job and this is this is what I came here to do, to be a part of these kids’ future.”

The last time the Tigers saw this kind of success was when Atlanta Hawks guard Trent Forrest wore blue and gold.

“I mean everybody knows the history of Chipley High School,” Kennedy said. “Dominated basketball used to be. Just to bring it back and just have that feeling just back on campus I mean it’s a great thing.”

The Lady Tigers with a record of 16-3 after falling to a tough Graceville.

“We were in our heads because we had like ten straight wins,” Chipley senior guard Kelcy Cooper said. “So we came in this game thinking, you know what, we’re really good, it’s about to be an easy dub and we underestimated them.”

One of the keys to the girls’ team’s success this season has been their dominant defense.

In their 16 wins, the Lady Tigers have only allowed opponents to an average of 29 points.

“We want to win District,” Chipley Head Girls Basketball Coach Justin Miles said. “We want to go to the Elite Eight, go to all those things. All those things are still in front of us. So, we just got to put our head down and go back to work like what we were doing.”

Chipley’s success hasn’t gone unnoticed. They said the community support is amazing.

“We’ve been getting a lot of attention from a lot of places,” Cooper said. “All the congratulations, all the support from everybody, everybody coming to the game is really nice.”

Both the Chipley girls and boys teams hit the court on Thursday, January 12. The Lady Tigers visit Bay and the boys host Jay in a top-10 Class 1A showdown.