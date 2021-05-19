Chipley baseball punches ticket to 1A State Title Game

(WMBB) – The Chipley baseball team is heading to the 1A State Championship game.

The Tigers beat Holmes County 11-1 in five innings in the state semifinals matchup on Wednesday.

Chipley got the lead quickly in this one as they scored two runs in the first inning, thanks to hits from Kelbee Woodham and Parker Smelcer.

In the fourth inning they do some real damage as they score four to put them up 10-1 on the Blue Devils.

They only needed one run in the bottom of the fifth and they were able to make it happen to win it.

The Tigers will take on either Hamilton County or Newberry in the state championship game.