FORT MYERS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Chipley and Holmes County baseball teams competed in the Class 1A final four state competition on Wednesday.

Three-seed Chipley beat two-seed Newberry 1-0 in extra innings to advance to the Class 1A State Final.

Neal Adams dominated on the mound for the Tigers, pitching 7.3 innings with nine strikeouts for the shutout victory.

“I think it was the sixth or seventh inning,” Head baseball coach Andy Compton said. “I called fastball and Neal shook it off and threw a curveball strike. I tip my cap because this guy was better than them today.”

Adams wanted to lead his team all the way through eight innings.

“I wish I didn’t run out of pitches, but I wish I could finish the game,” Adams said.

Reigning champions and four-seed Holmes County fell to No. 1 Lafayette 9-6.

It was a slow start for the Blue Devils, allowing four runs in the bottom of the first. In the top of the seventh, Holmes County started to make a comeback scoring four to make it a three-run game.

“We’ve always been that team that just never gives up,” Holmes County junior Landon Lumpkin said. “Always go hard. And that’s what we did. We got a couple of runs.”

Although the season is over, the bar is set and the Blue Devils have their eyes set on a fourth consecutive appearance next season.

“The first guy I heard in the dugout when the game was over was Lyndan Flanary, one of our freshmen and he made the comment, ‘We’ll be back’,” Holmes County head baseball coach Jeromy Powell said. “So that to know that he’s a freshman and already seeing them things he sees and understands, but when he said it, the first thing I said to him was ‘we can’t just say it. We’ve got to make it happen.’”

Holmes County will make the drive home to Bonifay Friday morning. Chipley will play in the Class 1A State Title game with a chance to secure the program’s first state championship.

The Tigers will play Lafayette on Thursday, May 18 at 4 p.m. est.