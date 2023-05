PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Chipley and Holmes County baseball teams departed to Fort Myers for the Class 1A State Semifinals on Monday morning.

The Tigers drew the No. 3 seed and will take on No. 2 Newberry in the semifinal game on Wednesday, May 17, at 10:00 a.m. EST.

The Blue Devils drew the No. 4 seed and will battle No. 1 Lafayette in the semifinal on Wednesday, May 17, at 1 p.m. EST.