Chipley alum Trent Forrest ready for senior season as team captain

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB)– Over the off season Chipley High School basketball alum Trent Forrest was chose to be one of three team captains for the Florida State Seminoles.

“He’s a Seminole by right has tremendous high character he’s very knowledgeable he’s a smart headed player and he represents all those outstanding qualities you like to see in a student athlete,” said Florida State Basketball head coach Leonard Hamilton.

Redshirt junior Harrison Prieto and Junior M.J. Walker are also captains.

Forrest said he has always tried to lead by example and now that he’s a captain he wants to be more vocal on the court.

“You just have to add a few more responsibilities, but it just comes with being a leader and being one of the older guys on the team,” said Forrest.

Forrest has proven he will give his all for the Seminoles, most recently in his performance in Florida State’s Sweet Sixteen appearance.

“Just watching him play even when he was hurt and him persevering through that… and the steps he’s made this year show just how great of a leader he is,” said sophomore Devin Vassell.

Forrest is now back at full speed and was named to the preseason All-ACC 2nd Team.

“Just feel like a lot of my hard works been paying off,” Forrest.

Florida State will open up the season in a road game against Pittsburgh on Wednesday.