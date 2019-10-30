Chipley alum Trent Forrest named FSU basketball team captain

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) – Chipley alum Trent Forrest is set to have a big senior year with the Florida State men’s basketball team.

The Seminoles announced on their men’s basketball Twitter account who the captains for this year’s squad would be and Forrest is one of them.

Forrest was also named to the preseason All-ACC second team and he’s also on the Bob Cousy Award Watch List.

Forrest currently has 165 steals, 331 assists and 253 free throws made with the Seminoles.

The Noles open their season against Pittsburgh on Nov. 6.