ATLANTA, Ga. (WMBB) – Chipley High School and Florida State University alum Trent Forrest made a game-winning three-point-play for the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night.

The Hawks guard nailed a shot against the Cleveland Cavaliers with 1.6 seconds remaining while picking up a foul, resulting in a game-winning free throw.

Forrest was the Hawks’ leading scorer in the preseason victory, going 5-6 from the field and putting up 13 Pts., 3 Ast., 2 Reb., 2 Stl..

The Chipley alum led all Atlanta scorers in the game.

Forrest is entering his fourth year in the NBA, having played his first two seasons with the Utah Jazz and last season in Atlanta.