CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bozeman football team has yet to lose this season but heads into hostile Chipley territory Friday night, where the Tigers have not lost a game since 2021.

Chipley has the highest win percentage of any local Class 1R team over the past three seasons (25-6) and they’re currently 5-1 with their only loss on the road at No. 7 Holmes County.

The Bucks (7-0) are coming off victories over then-undefeated Destin and Port St. Joe on the road, a team they have not beaten since 2012.

Bozeman has outscored opponents by 168 points in their seven games and their defense has only allowed 9.7 points per game.

Chipley is 11-0 on their home field since October 2021, and Head Coach Marcus Buchanan likes their chances to move that number to 12-0.

“They’ve had a whole lot of success against everybody not named Chipley,” “They’ve got to come in here and play us Friday night. You don’t play this thing on social media, you don’t play this thing on Twitter, you just one game and you still play on grass. They still got to come up here and play in Chipley. I like our chances at home, we’ve got a really good football team.”

In the latest FHSAA rankings, Bozeman sits at No. 5 in Class 1R and Chipley at No. 8.

As it stands, both teams should make the playoff in Region One, and Coach Buchanan said the matchup is huge in determining post-season home-field advantage.

“I think at this point in the season, everybody is just kind of battling for seeding,” Buchanan said. “You know, who’s going to be the one seed, the two seed, the three seed, the four seed? The top four teams get to host a playoff game. Obviously, we want one of those top four teams and we get to host, and obviously the one and two get a bye. So, we want to be one or two if that’s possible. We still got to take care of business and just take it one week at a time and this week that’s Bozeman.”

The Bucks and Tigers are set for a 7:00 p.m. kickoff from Chipley on Friday, October 20.

Bozeman last beat Chipley on September 6, 2019. Chipley leads the series 5-2 since 2013.