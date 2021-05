PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Chipley knocked off Bozeman 8-3 in the regional final Wednesday night for the Tigers first trip to the final four since 2014.

Chipley tallied 3 runs in the first inning to jump out to and early lead and never looked back.

With the win, the Tigers improved to 25-1 on the season.

Chipley will face the winner of Holmes County and Northview who play Thursday night.

With the loss, Bozeman falls to 24-5 on the season.