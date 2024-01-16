CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) – Chipley senior right-handed pitcher, Connor Goddin signed with Chipola State College on Tuesday afternoon.

Goddin was the only non-senior pitcher to appear on the mound in Fort Myers last spring, en route to the Tigers winning the program’s first Class 1A State Championship.

The 6’5 right-hander put up impressive junior season numbers, posting a 1.24 ERA, with 32 K’s to just four walks. He also threw a strike on over 70 percent of his pitches.

Goddin should be the top-pitching option for the Chipley in the spring as they enter the year as the top-ranked Class 1A program in Florida.