Chase Seiffert gets 2020 PGA Tour Card

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley alumnus Chase Seiffert finally has his 2020 PGA Tour Card in his hands.

The Panama City native knew he qualified to receive the card back in July when he tied for third at the LECOM Health Challenge but had to play three more events as a formality.

He earned one of the 25 cards after the conclusion WinCo Foods Portland Open on Sunday.

It’s been a pretty good year for Seiffert who had five Top 10 finishes out of the 19 events he played in.

Now he will look ahead to PGA Tour season and what events he will compete in this upcoming year.