Chase Seiffert hits on the second hole during the final round of the Workday Charity Open golf tournament, Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Dublin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

DUBLIN, Ohio, (WMBB)– Panama City Native Chase Seiffert finished fourth at the Workday Charity Open on Sunday.

This is the rookie’s best PGA Tour finish to date.

He went -5 in round four and -14 for the tournament. The Mosley High and Florida State alumnus is now in the top 125 of the FedEx Cup Point Standings.

The top 125 qualify for The Northern Trust which is set to be held in August.