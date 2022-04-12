PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay boys tennis team advanced to the Class 2A regionals after becoming district runners-up on Tuesday.

The Tornadoes are coming off a historically strong regular season, finishing 10-1 overall.

Senior Jake Chapman, who plays in the No.1 slot for Bay said not many people expected their success.

“We beat Pensacola, South Walton, for the first time in probably 10 something years,” Chapman said. “So, it was really good to be a part of something like that.”

The Tornadoes won their first Bay County title in recent years a couple of weeks back and Chapman said the Bay students have started to rally around the team.

“A lot of my classmates, students, friends come out to support and it really means a lot to put on a great show for them and come out and support us,” Chapman said. “And just overall this year, I cannot say enough I mean it’s been a great year.”

Although Bay took second play at districts, Chapman remained undefeated in singles and will carry his success over to the collegiate level next year.

“I’m playing a Berry College in Rome, Georgia, I’m already committed, already on the team, really looking forward to it,” Chapman said. “It’s been a major goal of mine starting out as a little kid so I’m just really for next year in college and hopefully I can share the same results.”

Bay will compete in regionals next week and Chapman said he thinks his team has a good chance to surprise some of their competition.

“I’m extremely confident in our players, we’ve pulled up numerous upset wins so to say,” Chapman said. “I’m looking forward to it and I know our team is looking forward to it and I know we have a really good chance at going and moving on.”

Regionals will begin on Tuesday, April 19, and the FHSAA State Championships will begin on Monday, April 25.