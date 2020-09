(WMBB)– Several teams in the Panhandle have decided to reschedule their games set for Friday, Sept. 16 due to missed practices and flooding in the area.

Port St. Joe will now hosts South Walton at 3 p.m. est. on Saturday.

Walton’s home game against Freeport has also been moved, the two will face off at 6 p.m. on Monday night.

North Bay Haven’s game against Northside Methodist Academy will now be played on Saturday at 1 p.m. on Bozeman’s field.