Championship games set for 2020 Marlin Christmas Classic

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– With the second round of the Visit Panama City Beach Marlin Christmas Classic in the books, Wednesday’s championship games are set.

In the Boys Blue Bracket, White County will take on Montgomery Bell. In the Boys White Bracket, Buford will face off against Choctawhatchee. In the Girls Bracket White County and Choctaw will battle it out at Surfside Middle School.

The Rutherford girls team fell to Choctaw 54-44 on Tuesday afternoon. Bay beat Marianna 51-49 in overtime and Port St. Joe fell to Westwood in double overtime.

