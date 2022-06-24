PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The first day of C.H.A.M.P. Camp began Friday morning at Bay High School’s Tommy Oliver Stadium.

Hundreds of boys and girls from around the Panhandle area were in participation.

The goal of this camp is to teach the kids football skills along with valuable life lessons. There are also camp speakers that cover off-the-field topics like anti-bullying, accountability, and living by the golden rule on and off the field.

Coaches, as well as collegiate and NFL players, took part in teaching the kids what they have learned in their careers.

For NFL wide receiver, Daylen Baldwin this camp gives him the opportunity to give back to the kids.

“This is something that I’ve like, this is something that’s a part of my life, which I feel like is my journey with God,” Baldwin said. “Just to give back and help people, so that’s something I love doing. I enjoy doing, so I’m having fun out here today.”

The second and final day of C.H.A.M.P. Camp will conclude Saturday afternoon.