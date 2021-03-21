Challengers special needs baseball team back in action

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Challengers special needs baseball team played their third game of the season at Bay High School on Saturday morning.

The game started at 9:00 a.m. and the teams head coach, Madeline Lovejoy says that having fun is the name of the game.

“I know for these kids, they are so thankful to be able to be out of the house,” Lovejoy said. “And all of the community that comes and cheers for them just really makes them feel like true athletes, and they all love it.”

The Challengers take the field at Bay High nearly every Saturday morning, and all games are open to the public to watch and cheer them on.