COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – (WMBB) – Carrabelle native John Jordan “Buck” O’Neil was inducted into the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.

O’Neil’s niece, Dr. Angela Terry accepted the honor for her late uncle who passed away at the age of 94 in 2006.

O’Neil was a standout first baseman for the Kansas City Monarchs, was a three-time All-Star and Negro League World Series Champion, and was the first black coach in MLB history, six decades ago with the Chicago Cubs.

In addition to all of that, perhaps the most impactful chapter of his baseball life was to keep the stories of the Negro Leagues alive.

O’Neil was a masterful storyteller and wrote a memoir, in 1996, called “I was right on time.” a challenging, counterintuitive title for the life story of a man barred from playing major league baseball because of his skin color.

His life accomplishments all led to Sunday when Buck O’Neil, at long last, was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The city of Carrabelle has a history museum with an exhibit dedicated to O’Neil’s life and impact on the game of baseball.