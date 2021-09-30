Carpenter brothers shine with Bozeman football team

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) -The Bozeman football team has a new dynamic duo on their squad and they just happen to share the same last name too.

Brothers Josh and Joe Carpenter, who are in their junior and senior years at the school, are putting up some of the biggest numbers in the state of Florida.

“Coming over here knowing that me and my brother and I feel like my family can make a difference is great because it’s not just me it’s all three of us doing something over here to be productive,” Joe said.

They came to Bozeman’s squad this summer when their dad received a coaching position at the school.

“They said hey, you know dad we got to do this at the end together. You know we got to finish this out, we started what 12 years and it’s amazing to see this and what they’ve done and you know they’re starting to reap the benefits of all their hard work,” Bozeman’s linebacker coach Rollin Youmans said.

The benefits have been more than they ever imagined.

Through five games played, both brothers have been leaders on the defensive side of the ball, so much so that Joe is second this week for total tackles with 82 on the year.

“It makes me proud of him and it makes me want to like, it makes me want to push myself harder to be where he’s at because I want to see my name up there too,” Josh said.

The two aren’t just domination in their natural positions at linebacker as they have complied over 660 yards put together, making up over half of their teams offensive production.

“It’s different, it’s really different. I haven’t played offense since probably middle school so trying to like get to know all of the plays and I mean my speed is good enough for that but like getting to know the plays is probably the hardest part,” Joe said.

The fit with their new team was like a glove and the choice to change schools as one family was one of the best decisions they ever made.

“Anyone who knows the boys knows they don’t smile a lot, they’re hard nosed, straight to business on the basketball court or on the football field, but since we’ve been out here I’ve probably seen them smile more than I’ve ever seen them smile before,” Youmans said.

The duo will be in action on Friday night as the Bucks host Vernon.