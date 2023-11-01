LAS VEGAS, NV. (WMBB) – The Las Vegas Raiders named Campbellton native Champ Kelly as their Interim General Manager late Tuesday night.

The decision came in the wake of the Raiders firing Head Coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler.

Kelly has served as the Raiders Assistant GM since being hired in February of 2022.

Prior to joining the Raiders, the Graceville High School alum spent seven seasons with the Chicago Bears (2015-21) and eight seasons with the Denver Broncos (2007-14).

Kelly was introduced by the Raiders on Wednesday where he expressed his appreciation and said he was up for the challenge.

“I couldn’t be prouder to accept this opportunity as an Interim General Manager for the Las Vegas Raiders,” Kelly said. “I’m so eager and excited to get to work. Thank you for this opportunity. I promise you that I won’t squander the moment.”

Kelly returns to his home in the Panhandle each summer to put on his annual youth football camp known as “C.H.A.M.P. Camp.”