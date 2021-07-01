Callaway Rebels host summer football conditioning clinics

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Callaway Rebel youth football team held their weekly conditioning clinic on Thursday night at John B. Gore park.

The clinics are held every Tuesday and Thursday and are open to anyone age 5-12.

The Rebels are part of the Panhandle Youth Football Association and a big change this upcoming season is that they’ll play their games in Arnold High School’s Gavlak Stadium.

Rebels head coach, Jeff Beach, says the players have never had the chance to play there, and they can’t wait to get under the stadium lights.

“I think they’re going to be ecstatic,” Beach said. “I don’t think they’re going to know what to do in the first 10 minutes of walking into stadiums that size. And that’s the great part of it, we want to put them on that bigger spotlight, we want to give them experiences that make them fall more in love with the game, I mean they deserve to be on that field, they deserve to be a part of that.”

The Rebels will continue conditioning through the summer and their official season will begin January 26.