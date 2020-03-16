Calhoun County spring sport athletes react to seasons being put on hold

ALTHA, Fla. (WMBB)– Several spring sport athletes watched on as Altha baseball played host to Blountstown on Saturday night.

The rivals met on what would be the last night teams can play ahead of school closures. Calhoun County has closed schools for the next two weeks following a Department of Education recommendation regarding the coronavirus.

At the game, News 13 spoke with several spring sport athletes who said they’re concerned about the future of their seasons.

“The first thought that came to mind was our seniors we have four seniors on the team,” Altha softball player K’Leigh Kitchen said.

The Altha softball team found out jut before their Friday night game at Blountstown. The team honored their seniors with an impromptu senior night just in case it was their last game as a Wildcat.

“It just wasn’t ideal and everybody on the whole team was emotional and some parents couldn’t be there,” Altha softball player Brooke Rackley said.

Other sports impacted include weightlifting, tennis and track. Krystyna Everett is a senior on the Blountstown track team. She said she’s been to regionals all three years of high school and she hopes her chance at a run to state isn’t taken away.

“Really heartbreaking having a chance to go to state in baseball, weightlifting or track for your last year and it’s probably getting cut off,” Everett said.

Calhoun County will make a decision about the remainder of spring sport seasons at a later date.