Cain Griffin Park hosts opening day ceremony for rec fall ball season

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The City of Lynn Haven celebrated the opening day of recreational fall ball season Saturday morning at Cain Griffin Park.

The opening day ceremonies began with the dedication of a historical marker to the Cain Griffin family and continued well into the afternoon with various ages rec league baseball and softball games.

Lynn Haven Mayor Jesse Nelson threw the first pitch to kick start the season and said that these kind of days are what dreams are made of.

“It certainly reminds me of when I first started playing baseball at the age of nine and was able to play up a couple of years in high school,” Nelson said. “And being able to see them play just brings great joy to my heart realizing that everyone that we know in the hall of fame and everyone that we admire that plays the great game of baseball more than likely started at this level.

“And so, for them to be able to start their dreams now, whether they make it to the pros, college, high school, or some of them may never play past the recreational league, but at least they can focus on having fun now.”

In just over a month, Cain Griffin Park will celebrate one year since its grand reopening, following Hurricane Michael.