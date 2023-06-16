PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The nationally renowned C.H.A.M.P. Camp is returning to the Panhandle for its 14th year next week.

Campbellton native and Las Vegas Raiders Assistant General Manager Anthony “Champ” Kelly started the camp, first held in Graceville, in 2010.

Since then, the camp has grown exponentially and had been held in six different states.

Kelly said it’s important to him to remember his roots and return as a role model for kids growing up in the same area he did, and despite the name of the camp, it’s not about him.

“It’s not Champ’s camp, you know?” Kelly said. “Champ Kelly started the camp, but it’s not about me. The camp is strictly about the acronym; Character, Heart, Attitude, Motivation and Pride. And that’s what we hope to use to invest into these kids so they can learn how to make better decisions on and off the field.”

Kelly expects over 250 kids ages 10-18 to participate in this year’s C.H.A.M.P. Camp in Panama City.

He plans to have 50-60 staff members to help run the two-day non-contact camp, which usually consists of several college and NFL players and coaches.

While there have been many big-name players and coaches attending the camp in the past, Kelly said he doesn’t want kids just to show up to meet famous people but rather, point kids in the right direction in life.

“If our staff can reach one kid that’s from this region or from this area and that one kid reaches three kids, then we’ve done more than enough. Ultimately, that’s how we approach the C.H.A.M.P. Camp, that’s how we approach every day. “Anyone that’s coming into contact with any of our staff or our coaches, we hope that they leave different.”

C.H.A.M.P. Camp will return to Bay High School’s Tommy Oliver Stadium on Friday, June 23, and run through Saturday, June 24.