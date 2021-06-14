C.H.A.M.P Camp returning to Bay County after two-year hiatus

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The C.H.A.M.P Camp is making it’s return to the Panhandle after a two-year hiatus that was brought on by Hurricane Michael and the pandemic.

It’s a football camp that has been to Bay County ten times now.

The host of it, Anthony “Champ” Kelly, has been around the game of football all his life and he’s currently the Assistant Director of Player Personnel for the Chicago Bears. He also is the President of Heart Powered Inc., which is the organization that puts on the camp each year.

He loves when the camp makes a stop in the Panhandle as this is his home. He grew up in Campbelltown and went to Graceville High School.

“I tell everyone I’m totally biased to this area, this area is home,” Kelly said. “When I get off the plane and I smell the humidity in the air and that sun beats me in the face that’s like home. I appreciate that.”

The C.H.A.M.P Camp is free to kids ages 10 to 18 in the area and they already have 200 athletes signed up.

That’s probably because the coaches they get to learn from over the two days have incredible backgrounds.

Some of the coaches at previous camps included Bay Alum and Minnesota Viking Janarius Robinson, Rutherford alum and former NFL player Will Witherspoon and even the current head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Most of our coaches get asked to work or host other camps and they chose to come to this one and do it for free. Because they look forward to investing and they know its not about me and its not about them, its strictly about giving back to this particular kid and that’s all they look forward to doing,” Kelly said.

The campers get to do all kinds of basic football drills and will be taken through the fundamentals, but more importantly, Kelly said they will be taught important life lessons too.

“We just want them to know that its bigger than football, we teach them that everyday your getting evaluated in some form, way, shape, or fashion and somebody is looking up to them and somebody is watching their every movement so decisions matter how you carry yourself matters, how you treat people matters,” Kelly said.

The camp will be held on June 25 and 26 at Mosley High School.

To sign up, head to Heart Powered Inc.’s website.