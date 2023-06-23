PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Hundreds of local athletes participated in the fourteenth annual C.H.A.M.P Camp.

The camp is part of the Heart Power, Inc. non-profit founded by Las Vegas Raiders Assistant General Manager, Champ Kelly.

C.H.A.M.P. Camp started in the Panhandle 14 years ago at Graceville High School. This year, at Tommy Oliver Stadium, more than 300 athletes, ages 10-18 participated in the two day event.

“Our vision was for it to be this,” Kelly said. “To grow, to multiply. For us to be able to invest in one kid at a time.”

The camp has many returning athletes each year. Johnry Wilson has been in attendance since he was ten years old.

“It’s really fun,” Wilson said. “I learn something new every time and I improve on all my abilities.”

Coaches and players from High School up to the NFL volunteer at the camp to teach the next generation on and off the field.

“It’s good for all the campers here to hear these various coaches talk about different things, but also hear some of the same things differently,” Jacksonville Jaguars linebackers coach, Bill Shuey said.

C.H.A.M.P. Camp has expanded to six different states, with thousands of athletes participating over the years, but the Panhandle location is special to Kelly.

“This is the crib,” Kelly said. “I’m from Campbellton, Florida. To be back in bay, It’s significant for us any time I can come home because when I look at the eyes of these campers, I see myself.”

The second day of the two day event will begin Saturday, June 24 at 8:30 a.m.