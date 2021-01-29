Bulldogs honor Riley Torbett at annual golf tournament

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)– Golfers took to the Indian Springs Golf Course on Friday to honor a Bulldog and raise money for the Marianna High baseball team.

“We do this every year in the memory of Riley because he was such a special player for us and then also for our alumni and then to give back to the community,” Marianna head baseball coach Bobby Hughes said.

The Riley Torbett Memorial Tournament honors the former Marianna baseball and soccer player who died in an ATV accident in 2018. This year it was set to take place in the summer, however due to COVID-19 it had to be postponed.

The Bulldogs decided to combine the tournament with the annual alumni tournament this year, making for the biggest turnout yet. There were a total of 38 teams taking to the 18 holes.

“It means the world, Coach Hughes has always done this ever it means the world to have all of the community come out and support this, to help our baseball team and also carry on the memory of Riley,” Riley’s father Rex Torbett said.

The day on the course is a reunion of sorts for the Bulldogs. Its also a chance for the Torbett family to see the community that’s helped them since the tragedy.

“We’re both alumni of Marianna and I can’t imagine having been anywhere else and having gone through something like this… our community has been amazing,” Riley’s mother Dana Torbett said.

Now they aim to help those community members as well by presenting a challenging question at events like the golf tournament.

“You’re going to leave a legacy, so would you be proud of that legacy if today were your last day on Earth? And if not, today is the day you can start changing that legacy,” Rex said.

Before everyone took to the course, Torbett talked to the golfers about Marianna alum Jeff Mathis and the hard work he puts in to be one of the best in the MLB.

“Are you putting that work into your faith to grow your faith so that if it were your child, your faith would hold you up?” Torbett said.

One first time participant in this year’s event was Riley’s younger brother, Caleb Torbett, making the day even more meaningful for the family.

Money raised through the tournament will go to Marianna High School baseball scholarships and facilities.