PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay football team is entering their second week of spring practice under first-year head coach Jeremy Brown.

Many question marks surround the Tornadoes this spring, but Brown said his main goal is pretty simple.

“Some toughness and physicality,” Brown said. “We know we got kids that can run, we know we’ve got kids that can catch, will those kids be tough and will they be physical and will they keep fighting when the chips are down, and if something goes bad will they get over themselves mentally and keep playing. And that’s our number one goal this spring is getting tough and getting physical and just playing that physical brand of football.”

Bay will return many of their offensive weapons including quarterback Will Smiley who was sidelined the majority of last season with a torn ACL, but Brown said his main concern is in the trenches.

“I think that’s the key on every football team,” Brown said. “We have to find us five or six guys on the offensive line that can consistently get off the ball and physically get after people, and defensively those four or five defensive linemen absorb blocks and we don’t have a shortage of athletes here.”

The Tornadoes have a jump start on the front end as they return three junior starters in Keilon Hayes, Leavy Johnson and Jordan Sikes.

“They’re 300 pounds plus, and those kids when you look at them you’re like the man they’re big can they move,” Brown said. “I was really excited when I saw the way they moved and when they moved their feet, they’re all 300 benchers and all clean 300 pounds, they’re all big strong physical kids.”

The Tornadoes won’t have a lot of the questions answered till they see their full roster in the fall but Brown said the spring is vital to his team’s success.

“It’s giving these guys the opportunity to go out and not just be the absolute best football player they can be, but the best young man they can be and the best student they can be,” Brown said. “We’ll coach all those things, we’ll coach the three phases, we’ll coach the heart, physically we’ll coach them and mentally we’ll coach them and we’re going to love on them and when the fall rolls around we feel we’ll be a pretty good football team.”

Bay will play their Spring Jamboree game on Friday, May 20, in Arnolds’ Gavlak Stadium.