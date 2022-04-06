PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – New Tornadoes head football coach Jeremy Brown is hoping to ‘Restore the Red Pride’ at Bay, his high school alma mater.

“Restore the red,” Brown said. “Do you know what I mean? Restore the legacy of this program, the tradition, and the pride in this program. I think that any coach that coaches at their alma mater say oh it’s just like any other job, it’s not. They’re going to get the best version of me, they’re going to get the best version of our assistant coaches because that’s going to be the standard because it’s Bay High.”

Brown said he hopes to bring Bay back to the level where teams fear putting them on their schedule.

“We don’t want people beating down the door saying hey we’ll pay you to come to play. We want to try and get past that and get to where people are saying I don’t know coach, man I don’t know, I don’t know, I don’t know, I don’t know if we want to play you guys.”