Brian Burns ready for NFL career

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Brian Burns stopped by Panama City this weekend to help with Janarius Robinson’s Win Within camp.

The former FSU defensive end and current Carolina Panther wanted to lend a hand before heading back to North Carolina.

The Panthers have taken notice of Burns and how well he’s done already with the team. He’s a versatile player and fitting well into the Panthers new defensive scheme.

Burns is ready for the season, but was happy to talk to young aspiring football stars on Saturday.

“I mean if they really want to take it serious, just put all they got into it and whatever you put into it is what you’re gonna get,” Burns said.

Burns also said he’s excited to see how Robinson will do in his place this season.

“Honestly I think he’s gonna do a great job, I mean I’ve been talking to J-Rob about this and making that transition to the next level,” Burns said. “So I believe he can definitely do an excellent job this season and I’m giving him all the tips I can.”

Burns has to report back to the team on July 24th.