Break Even Junior Golf Tour returns to Bay County

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB)– The Break Even Junior Golf Tour returned to Bay County on Saturday as a junior tournament was held at Nature Walk Golf Club.

“We’re excited about being out and playing junior golf again,” tour director Lee Anderson said.

Golfers ages 12 and under were excited to take to the course.

“Because I wanted to play put and shoot some balls,” said golfer Barrett Bense.

The tour has been a stable for young golfers in Bay County for years.

“A lot of the young kids that played years ago… their children are now out here playing and that’s really exciting,” Anderson said.

Courtney Webb, who was also a former junior tour participant, volunteered at the tournament.

“I can’t even count the memories, to be honest, I made some of my first friends in golf on his tour,” Webb said.

Webb said the young athletes will get a lot out of participating in the tour.

“They’re gonna learn so much, they’re gonna have a ton of fun and it’s going to fuel their passion for the industry,” Webb said.

That has proven to be true for Webb. After her days on the junior tour, she went on to play in high school. She is now a golf instructor and is working toward her PGA certification so she can manage a facility.

The next tournament on the Break Even Junior Golf Tour will be on Sept. 19 at Nature Walk Golf Club.

To sign up for the tournament, call or text Lee Anderson at 850-348-9431.