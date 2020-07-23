Break Even Jr. Golf Tour returning in August

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Break Even Jr. Golf Tour is returning to Bay County after a long hiatus due to Hurricane Michael.

The tour is catered to younger golfers, boys and girls under 12. Organizer of the tour, Lee Anderson, who used to coach women’s and men’s basketball at Gulf Coast, said he wanted to get the tour going again for those younger golfers who don’t have many opportunities to participate in tournaments.

“I want to get them ready for those other junior golf tours that are going for those older kids as well as high school,” Anderson said.

Anderson has had a lot of golfers come through the tour, but one of the most successful ones is Mosley alum Chase Seiffert, who recently finished fourth at the Workday Charity Open.

“When he was 10 years old his mom got him out to the golf course and played in the tournaments with us and continued to play on the break even tour. Back then we had eighteen holes available for the older kids, and he was a standout in high school, certainly a standout at Florida State with Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger and others,” Anderson said. “He’s just a fantastic person, I would do anything for Chase that I could.”

The first tournament of the tour will be on Aug. 23 at Nature Walk Golf Club in Lynn Haven. They will play nine holes and it will only be $10 for kids to sign up for it.

“I don’t think you are ever too young to get started with playing golf so long as you can swing and look down and hit that ball,” Anderson said. “It’s an individual sport, they can get as good as they want to, they don’t have to depend on anyone else for practice, they don’t have to depend on anybody else as far as teamwork goes.”

To sign up for the tournament, call or text Lee Anderson at 850-348-9431.