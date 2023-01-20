SAND HILLS, Fla. (WMBB) – Bozeman senior catcher, Roni Wiggins signed to play softball for Thomas University on Friday afternoon.

Wiggins is a four-year-letterman at Bozeman, having played on the Bucks’ varsity team since 8th grade.

She’s played in 51 games in her high school career, with a .297 AVG, 41-H, 23-RBI, 27-R, and 10-SB.

Wiggins said she’s excited to continue catching at the collegiate level and was overwhelmed with the support of her family and friends on her singing day.

“I started playing softball when I was four and I started catching because I was the only one small enough to fit in the tee ball gear when I was like eight,” Wiggins said. “So that’s the only reason I got behind the plate. I’ve never felt more loved. I love every single one of these people in this building, every single one of them.”

Due to a knee injury playing soccer this winter, Wiggins will be sidelined during her senior softball season.