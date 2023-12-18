SAND HILLS, Fla. (WMBB) – Bozeman senior LHP, Trey Power signed with Alabama State on Monday afternoon, becoming the baseball program’s second player to sign to the Division I level.

As a junior, Power led the Bucks in starts on the mound while throwing 65 K’s in 56.2 IP, and batting .316 with 20 RBI and 9 2B.

After signing, Power said he couldn’t be more proud to see all of his hard work pay off.

“It’s the most relieving feeling in the world,” Power said. “Going into this year, I didn’t think I had anything, it was very stressful on me and my parents. A lot of nights we would sit there wondering if it was all for nothing, and it all just came along. It’s just the most relieving feeling in the world.”

The Bucks will return this spring with six of their nine starters from last season’s lineup.

Power follows Cade Parker (Florida Atlantic 2018) as the only Bozeman baseball player to sign to the Division I Level.