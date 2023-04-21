SAND HILLS, Fla. (WMBB) — Bozeman junior, Trevor Oswald won gold in traditional for boys high school weightlifting at state competition.

“It was really great feeling,” Oswald said. “I didn’t believe it. I didn’t wrap my head around it until two days later.”

Oswald took home silver in Olympic.

“All year long, he had no competition,” Bozeman head weightlifting coach Mark Stanton said. “There was no competition around him until he got down to State.”

That accomplishment isn’t just another trophy added to shelf, it’s the first state title in Deane Bozeman history for any sport.

The Bucks also placed third overall in the traditional category. Evan Earnest in 169 placed third and Sean Burke in 183 took third place.

“We dreamed about this now it’s all happening,” Oswald said.

Oswald said he’s already looking ahead to next year, hoping to win gold in both traditional and olympic.