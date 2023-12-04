SAND HILLS, Fla. (WMBB) – Bozeman senior point guard, Ryder Moulder is making an impact with his team just two years after being sidelined with a potentially life-changing injury.

Standing at just 5’9, Moulder has never been the most physically intimidating, but his stature never hindered his passion for the game of basketball.

There was a time when basketball was, you know, my freshman year was everything I loved,” Moulder said. “My first five games of my sophomore year before I got hurt, that was it was like everything I loved.”

While mostly overlooked at Mowat Middle School, Moulder exploded onto the scene at Deane Bozeman in high school. Bozeman head coach, Matt Granville said he started for the varsity as a freshman.

“Very few freshmen have ever started for me,” Granville said. “He started as a freshman and as a sophomore. He came on and that was a record-breaking team, the 21-win team that made the playoffs, and what a lot of people don’t know is he was our best plus-minus guy on the whole team, of anyone before he went down with that injury.”

Before his sophomore season, Moulder suffered a scary fall, hurting his back. A couple of months later, he reaggravated the injury he thought had healed.

“I went up to block him for a layup and I missed and my right leg swung up and I felt something pull but I thought it was just a pulled muscle. But then when I got up I couldn’t stand up.”

Upon no reprieve, the rising basketball star visited an orthopaedic doctor where he received an MRI which revealed two severe stress fractures on each side of his spinal cord, or in other terms, a broken back.

The doctor’s orders were for Moulder to quit playing basketball or he could suffer dire consequences.

“It was one of those things, he said if I kept playing on it, my disc would have slipped and my spine would just be rubbing on each other and I could have been paralyzed,” Moulder said.

Moulder sat out for the remainder of his sophomore year, watching his team put together its best season in program history. As he went into his junior year, he questioned if he wanted to even attempt a return.

“It was a really depressing stage for me,” Moulder said. “I didn’t know if I was ever going to be back playing basketball. For a minute there, I quit basketball in the summer. I quit. I was like, ‘I’m done. I don’t want to play any more.’ You know, I didn’t have fun doing it.”

Fast forward to the first game of Moulder’s senior season, he made sure the entire county knew he was back and better than ever.

The senior led the Bucks to a come-from-behind victory over Mosley for the first win over the Dolphins in program history.

Moulder hit the game-tying three and finished the night as Bozeman’s leading scorer shooting nearly 60 percent from the floor.

“Obviously, you love all your kids, but there are certain kids you root for because of their tenacity and energy,” Coach Granville said. “And just to see a kid like that come on, after all that he’s been through, and in the biggest moments, he ties the game with a clutch shot with a couple of minutes ago, and then to finish the game, makes clutch free throws to put the game away.”

Two years after his potential career-ending injury, Moulder’s no-quit attitude has become contagious within the Bucks locker room, translating to success on the court.

“Any team we play against, we feel like we can beat,” Moulder said. “We don’t care who we’re playing, we all know we’re together. It’s us against the world. We can beat anybody. That’s how we play.”

Bozeman currently sits at 5-0 with wins over Bay County opponents Mosley and North Bay Haven.

Moulder’s senior class is 48-28 overall, including 38-16 over the previous two seasons. If they never won another game this year, they would still be the winningest senior class in the program’s history.

The Bucks host district foe Cottondale on Tuesday, December 5, looking to keep their perfect record alive.