Bozeman’s Kaylee Jones signs to play basketball at Huntingdon

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bozeman’s Kaylee Jones signed to play basketball at Huntingdon College on Monday.

Jones’ said she never thought she would be signing for basketball because she’s a three-sport athlete at the school, playing basketball, softball and even cheering for the Bucks.

“Eventually it hit freshman year, and I was like, this is what I want to do. Softball’s not it, basketball’s where my heart is. It’s always been my go to, my safe haven,” Jones said.

Jones said Huntingdon was the right fit for her.

“My softball coach graduated from there, Amber, and my cheer coach gradated from there also. All they could talk about was how great it is and it’s such a family there. The first time I visited there, I just felt so included, I didn’t feel nervous I just felt like I was home,” Jones said.

Lots of friends and family attended her signing ceremony, but one family member of hers was missing from the audience.

“My dad passed away two years ago so basketball has really been there for me, it’s always been a family all of my teammates their great,” Jones said. “I think [my dad] would be ecstatic. He would be going crazy right now. He would be going insane. I don’t know what he would do, but I know he’s proud of me right now.”

Jones is just the third girls basketball player to sign from Bozeman. She hopes that it proves to the younger girls on the team that you can play at the next level if you want to.

“Even though you think you can’t do it right now. Later on, when you become better, and you get that mindset, you’re gonna get there and you can do it. Anything you put your mind to you can do it. It’s just good to show them a girl who thought she would never do this in her whole life is now doing it.”

Jones will join another Panhandle athlete on the team as Blountstown’s Jaren Williams will be heading to play for the Hawks as well.