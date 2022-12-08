SANDHILLS, Fla. (WMBB) – Bozeman senior outfielder and left-handed pitcher, Drew Jordan signed to Huntingdon College on Wednesday afternoon.

As a junior, Jordan was efficient on a senior-led team in the spring of 2022 that were the state runners-up. He was the Bucks go-to option for base running, tallying 12 runs last year.

Jordan said carrying on his baseball career past high school means a great deal to him.

“I started when I was like four, really young,” Jordan said. “My grandfather, I love him, rest in peace, but he just great, kept me into baseball, and I just wanted to keep playing for him.”

Bozeman Head Baseball Coach Jeff Patton said that Jordan is the type of player he likes to represent his program.

“A kid like Drew, he’s the perfect example of a kid that kept going, just kept working hard, even when things didn’t go his way,” Patton said. “And, you know, he didn’t sulk, he never put his head down, he just kept working, stayed in the weight room, kept swinging on his own, and kept working hard in practice. And it really pays off if you do.”

As a senior, Jordan will be called upon to help lead Bozeman in keeping their 15-year playoff streak alive this upcoming spring.